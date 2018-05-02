Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Mon, Oct 12th, 2020

    Gold booty worth Rs 3.65 lakh stolen from woman’s house in Jaripatka

    Nagpur: Unidentified miscreants struck at a woman’s house and decamped with gold ornaments worth Rs 3.65 lakh in Jaripatka police area. The theft took place when the woman had gone to her mother’s house in Chandrapur.

    A resident of Plot No. 29, Priti Society, Nirmal Colony, Jaripatka, Vidya Ajay Pawar (32), told police that she had locked her residence and went to her mother’s house in Chandrapur.

    Between 1 pm of October 10 and 12 noon of October 11, some unidentified burglar gained entry into her house and decamped with gold ornaments worth Rs 3.65 lakh kept in a wooden cupboard in the bedroom. The theft came to notice of Vidya when she returned to Nagpur.

    Jaripatka Assistant PSI Gautam has booked the unidentified burglar under Sections 454, 457, 380 of the IPC and is searching for the accused.



    Gold booty worth Rs 3.65 lakh stolen from woman's house in Jaripatka
