Gokulpeth Mall Project set to become a reality after 19-year wait

Nagpur: After being confined to paper for nearly 19 years, the long-awaited Gokulpeth Mall Project in Nagpur appears to be finally taking shape as the Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT) and Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) have joined hands to execute it. Recent developments indicate that the project is gaining momentum, with notices issued to shops in the dilapidated building to vacate their premises, according to a local English daily report.

According to the report, the NIT issued formal notices to shop owners two days ago, instructing them to evacuate the run-down building immediately and hand it over to the NIT West Division. The NIT intends to recover the construction costs by allotting space in the new structure. This move marks the first crucial step towards the realization of the ambitious project.

The current condition of the building highlights the urgent need for renovation. The structure has fallen into disrepair, with parts of the cantilever collapsing, and rainwater seepage causing significant problems for shops, forcing many on the upper floors to be abandoned. Presently, only the shops facing West High Court remain operational.

The situation is not limited to the building alone. The area behind the complex, which includes an open market and small shops, is under the jurisdiction of the NMC. However, this region has been neglected and remains in a state of disarray for over a decade. The platforms and shops inside the market are not being utilized by vendors, resulting in a filthy and unproductive environment.

To move the Gokulpeth Mall Project forward, the NIT will be taking charge of its execution and subsequently sharing the revenue generated with the NMC. The inception of the mall was first proposed by the NMC in 2004. However, disputes with the NIT led to significant delays in its implementation. In 2014, the NIT appointed an architect and proposed a ground+ 21-floor mall, but the plans did not come to fruition.

The Gokulpeth Mall Project holds immense promise for the city, offering opportunities for economic growth, enhanced commercial activities, and improved infrastructure. With both the NIT and NMC collaboratively working on the project, there is renewed hope that it will soon become a vibrant reality, benefiting the local community and contributing to the overall development of Nagpur. As the project progresses, the stakeholders will need to navigate potential challenges and work together to create a thriving commercial hub that meets the needs of residents and visitors alike.

