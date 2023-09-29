Godrej Properties Ltd acquires 109-acre land in Nagpur

Nagpur: Godrej Properties Ltd, one of India’s leading real estate developers, announced on September 29 that it has acquired a land parcel of around 109 acres in Nagpur. The development on this land will comprise primarily plotted residential units and will offer an estimated saleable area of 2.2 million square feet, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The land parcel is strategically located near Samruddhi Mahamarg, (the expressway connecting Mumbai and Nagpur) and MIHAN SEZ, and offers good connectivity to the Mumbai – Kolkata highway and the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport, Nagpur.

Advertisement

The location offers a well-developed social and municipal infrastructure that includes hospitals, schools, retail, and entertainment venues.

Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said, “We are happy to add this new project in Nagpur to our portfolio. This further enhances our presence in Nagpur and fits within our strategy of strengthening our presence across key micro-markets in India. We will aim to build an outstanding plotted development project in Nagpur that creates long-term value for its residents.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement