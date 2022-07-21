Godhra Train Burning accused, others booked for attacking Nagpur PSI, Constable

Advertisement

Nagpur: The squad of Nagpur Rural Police has booked four persons, including Godhra Train Burning accused during Gujarat Riots in 2002, for allegedly attacking a Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) and a Constable after stealing Flipkart consignment from its godown in Umred on June 23.

Umred Police have arrested Usmani Mohammad Ibrahim Coffeewala (55) an accused in Godhra Train Burning incident, Irfan alias Jafaru Farooq Bandi (40), both residents of Godhra, Gujarat in this connection, while accused Umar alias Papoi Abdul Sattar Jadi and one Langdya are still absconding, informed Suprintendant of Police (SP) Vijaykumar Magar on Thursday.

Notably, PSI Battulal Pandey, constable Pradip Chawre another police personnel were on a patrolling duty when they saw some men throwing a sack from his vehicle and grew suspicious. The cops signalled the truck to stop. As the police jeep reached the spot, the truck driver reversed his vehicle and hit the police jeep.

Following which PSI Pandey and Constable Chaware followed them for around 18-kilometres. Soon after which, five persons alighted from the truck and attacked PSI Pandey and constable Chaware. A case of attempt to murder was registered in this connection.

“During the investigation, Umred Cops narrowed down the origin of the truck to Godhra in Gujarat. Following which cops traced accused Coffeewala and Bandi. During the interrogation they revealed the role of other accused and also confessed that they had robbed bullion trader in Balaghat of 70kg of silver,” the SP said.

Under the supervision of of SP Magar, Addl SP Rahul Makhanikar and Sub-Divisional Police Officer Bhimrao Tele, the squad of Umred Police comprising PI Pramod Ghonge, API Sharad Bhasme, PSI Dinesh Khotele, PSI Prashant Khobragade, NPC Pradeep Chaware, Radheshyam Kamble and others made the arrest.

