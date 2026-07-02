GMR Unveils Three-Phase Redevelopment Plan for Nagpur Airport; Major Expansion by 2034

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Nagpur, July 2: With the operations and management of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport, Nagpur, now transferred from MIHAN India Limited to GMR Aero, the airport operator has unveiled an ambitious three-phase redevelopment plan aimed at transforming Nagpur into Central India’s leading aviation and logistics hub over the next eight years.

The phased expansion project will focus on modernising passenger facilities, increasing airport capacity, strengthening cargo infrastructure and supporting long-term commercial development.

Phase 1 (Target: 2027)

The first phase will focus on upgrading the existing airport terminal to improve the passenger experience. Key developments include:

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Modernisation of the existing terminal building

New passenger lounges and expanded retail spaces

Installation of self check-in kiosks and self baggage drop facilities

Increasing annual passenger handling capacity to over 3 million passengers per annum (MPPA)

Phase 2 (Target: 2029)

The second phase will include major infrastructure expansion, featuring:

Construction of a new integrated passenger terminal

Runway expansion to support increased flight operations

Upgraded aircraft parking bays and Air Traffic Control (ATC) infrastructure

Development of logistics and commercial zones around the airport

Long-term vision to scale passenger capacity up to 50 million passengers annually (MPPA)

Phase 3 (Target: 2034)

The final phase aims to establish Nagpur as a major cargo and logistics destination by developing world-class freight infrastructure, including:

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An international-standard cargo hub

A new dedicated cargo terminal

Advanced Air Traffic Control (ATC) systems

Cargo handling capacity of 20,000 metric tonnes

Enhanced connectivity to position Nagpur as Central India’s aviation and logistics gateway

The redevelopment is expected to significantly boost regional connectivity, attract investments, generate employment and strengthen Nagpur’s role as a strategic aviation, logistics and commercial centre in India.

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