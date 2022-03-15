Global School Play Day at The Achievers Pre-School

Nagpur: Global school play day was celebrated at The Achievers Pre School on 2/03/2022.

It is a gross root movement founded by educators that aims to restore unstructured play in future generation of kids. The children were asked to bring one of their favourite toys . It was also the first day of the children coming to the campus after the Covid.

The excitement of the children was countless. Children had a fun time playing with the toys and sharing with their friends not only did they enjoy the play but they also learned the joy of sharing, peer learning, and gross motor skills.

Their could not have been a better way to start the school after such a long break.