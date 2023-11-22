Global Nagpur Award for master filmmaker Subhash Ghai

Nagpur: The master filmmaker Subhash Ghai is going to be presented with the Global Nagpur Award at Nagpur First Summit award in a gala function to be held on December 9. The inauguration of the 10th Global Nagpur Summit will be held at IIM campus, MIHAN, and would have in attendance Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The inaugural ceremony is at 9.30 am, followed by the Global Social Expo with the theme ‘Towards Resilient Rurban Economy,’ NGO showcase, Changemaker Awards. Apart from Ghai, the awardees include luminaries such as International Fashion Designer Manish Vaid and Animation Expert Ashish Kulkarni.

Advertisement

The annual awards are the pinnacle of the summit and it will be held at Persistent Systems Auditorium, IT Park, later in the evening on the first day of the summit. Global Nagpur Awards is a prestigious recognition honouring individuals from Central India who have left an indelible mark on the global stage. The summit is a magnet for industry stakeholders, political leaders, and thousands of spectators.

The next day, December 10, unfolds with the CityGrowth Conference at Chitnavis Centre. It will feature tracks on IT on a theme of ‘Rising Nagpur’ and Fashion and Textile with a theme ‘Sustainability and Innovation in Textile’ and ‘Manthan with Manish’ from 9:30 am onwards. The two-day event over the past nine editions has emerged as a powerful platform, propelling Central India onto the international stage.

Renowned experts, both national and international, have graced the event with keynote speeches and engaging panel discussions. The dedicated team behind Nagpur First, led by Chairman Emeritus Dinesh Jain, International Chair Shashank Rao, India Chair Tanveer Mirza, Treasurer Jayprakash Parekh, GNS 2023 Chair Amitabh Khanna, GNA 2023 Chair Rajeev Aggarwal, IT Track Chair Dr. Rizwan Ahmed, Textile Track Chair Prashant Mohta, Education Track Chair Dr. Vivek Nanoti, and Marketing and Branding Head Nivedita Pendharkar, International Ambassadors Hakimuddin Ali and Faiz Wahid are tirelessly working towards ensuring the 10th Global Nagpur Summit achieves unprecedented success.

As the excitement builds, Central India eagerly awaits the transformative discussions and global recognition that the summit promises to bring. The 10th Global Nagpur Summit is not merely an event; it’s a testament to the region and prowess and potential on the global stage. For those eager to connect with the dynamic initiatives of Nagpur First Foundation or become an integral part of the transformative Global Nagpur Summit, reaching out is just a call away.

Contact Tanveer Mirza at 7972028539 or Dr. Richa Sugandhh at 8411093953 to explore the avenues of collaboration, engagement, and participation. Join hands with Nagpur First Foundation and contribute to shaping the future of Central India on the global map. Your journey toward impactful connections and global influence begins with this call.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement