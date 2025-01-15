Global experts to gather in Nagpur for MIDAS Liver Meeting 2025 on January 18-19

Advertisement













Nagpur: Nagpur is set to host a prestigious international medical conference, the MIDAS Liver Meeting 2025 – Mid Term INASL Meet on Portal Hypertension. Organized by Midas Hospital in collaboration with the API Vidarbha Chapter and the Indian National Association for the Study of the Liver (INASL), the event will take place on January 18 and 19 at Hotel Le Meridien.

This landmark conference will bring together leading experts from across the globe to discuss advancements and challenges in liver diseases, with a special focus on portal hypertension. The event is spearheaded by Dr. Shrikant Mukewar as the Organizing Chairman, with Dr. Saurabh Mukewar and Dr. Tushar Madke as Organizing Secretaries. Renowned advisors like Dr. Akash Shukla, Dr. Ajay Duseja, and Dr. Ashok Choudhary will guide the scientific deliberations. Additionally, the leadership of the API Vidarbha Chapter, including President Dr. Nikhil Balankhe and Secretary Dr. Sudhir Chafle, along with committee members Dr. S.N. Deshmukh and Dr. Ramesh Mundle, will ensure the event’s success.

Gold Rate Wednesday 15 Jan. 2025 Gold 24 KT 78,400 /- Gold 22 KT 72,900/- Silver / Kg 89,700 /- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The conference will feature an exceptional line-up of international faculty, including luminaries such as Dr. Patrick Kamath from the USA, Dr. Roberto De Franchis from Italy, Dr. Jasmohan Bajaj from the USA, Dr. Paolo Angeli from Italy, Dr. Lim Seng Gee from Singapore, Dr. Dominique Valla from France, Dr. Edilmar Alvarado Tapias from Spain, and Dr. Ayman Mohamad and Dr. Yasser Abouselseoud from Egypt. Alongside these international experts, the event will host eminent national faculty members, promising an enriching academic experience.

Participants will gain insights into the latest advancements in the diagnosis and management of portal hypertension and other liver diseases. The conference will offer opportunities to interact with global and national leaders in hepatology, engage in thought-provoking discussions, and explore innovative treatment modalities. Designed to benefit gastroenterologists, intensivists, physicians, and allied healthcare professionals, this event aims to bridge global knowledge with local practices, empowering healthcare professionals to enhance patient care.