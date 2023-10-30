Global expansion, awards and future plans: Vipul Sipani shares Business Upturn’s growth story

Vipul Sipani, the Founder of Business Upturn, talks about the recent expansion of the publication into the Asian region and the launch of the USA portal. We’ll delve into the motivation behind these expansions, the role of key personnel and the content offerings for readers.

Nagpur Today: Mr. Sipani, could you provide us with some insight into your background and how your career led you to establish Business Upturn?

Vipul Sipani: Of course. My career journey began as a web developer, and later I honed my skills in the field of Digital Marketing. I dedicated my efforts to this field from 2012 to 2017.

In early 2017, I had the opportunity to work with a few actors to enhance their digital presence, which marked the beginning of my journey into PR work. I worked with renowned actors and singers, gaining valuable experience in the media and entertainment industry.

In 2019, I took the leap and founded Business Upturn. By that time, I had accumulated a wealth of experience in technology and media, which proved to be instrumental in successfully running this company. This background laid the foundation for the growth and achievements of Business Upturn.

Nagpur Today: Could you share with us how and when you started Business Upturn and what were the early days of the publication like?

Vipul Sipani: Business Upturn had its inception back in 2019 when I registered the domain. We officially launched the site in August of the same year. In the early days, we operated with a very small team of 3-4 people who were working part-time. The turning point for us came during the pandemic, as we witnessed a surge in mobile news readership. People started turning to the internet for their news as newspapers weren’t getting delivered in some areas. This was the period when we experienced a significant increase in our readership and it marked a pivotal moment in our journey.

We received 35 million hits within the first two years of BusinessUpturn.com, and this significantly contributed to our credibility on Google.

Nagpur Today: Business Upturn recently won two prestigious awards, “Best Media Company of the Year” and “Dynamic Business of the Year.” How does it feel to receive such recognition and what impact do these awards have on your team and the company as a whole?

Vipul Sipani: Winning these awards is an absolute honour, and it’s a great feeling for our entire team. To be very honest, these awards work as a morale booster for us. As a growing company, such recognitions bring our team together and inspire us to do more and better than ever. It’s not just an acknowledgment of our efforts; it’s a token of appreciation for all of us, and it motivates us to continue our journey with even greater dedication and enthusiasm.

Nagpur Today: Business Upturn is now expanding globally with the launch of its USA portal. Tell us about that.

Vipul Sipani: We hired Mr. Ankur Raheja, one of the finest UDRP lawyer to make sure that we do not miss out on any aspect to secure our online reputation and branding in targeted countries. After all required actions, we soft launched our USA portal in September 2023.

Our global expansion is driven by our commitment to delivering journalism to a worldwide audience. With the launch of the USA portal, we aim to provide more than just news; we want to offer essential context, nuanced analysis, and diverse perspectives, enabling readers to navigate the complexities of the USA market effectively. Our mission is to contribute to global discussions on various domains.

Nagpur Today: Could you tell us more about the recent expansion of Business Upturn into the Asian region with the launch of ‘Business Upturn Asia’?

Vipul Sipani: Business Upturn’s expansion into Asia marks a significant milestone for our organization. We officially launched ‘Business Upturn Asia’ in October 2023. With this new platform, our objective is to provide comprehensive coverage of critical areas such as geopolitics, defense, economy, and international relations within the Asian region. This digital platform is designed to offer accurate and in-depth information to our readers, with a specific emphasis on the dynamics of Asia. To lead this project, we have appointed Mr. Vaibhav Agrawal as the Editor-in-Chief for the portal.

Nagpur Today: Could you tell us more about your strategic partnerships with news distribution agencies in the USA and how they fit into your global expansion plans?

Vipul Sipani: Our strategic partnerships with US-based news distribution agencies play a crucial role in strengthening our presence in the global news segment. Partnership with Cision PR Newswire facilitates the distribution of our content to a broader international audience, allowing us to reach readers in the USA and beyond. We believe that such collaborations are instrumental in our mission to contribute to global discussions and deliver valuable insights on various topics.

Nagpur Today: In the articles, it’s mentioned that Business Upturn aspires to provide more than just news. Could you elaborate on the type of content and value that readers can expect from Business Upturn?

Vipul Sipani: Certainly. We believe that in today’s information-rich environment, providing context, analysis, and diverse perspectives is essential. Our goal is to offer readers insightful analysis, informative infographics, and a deep understanding of various regions, including Asia and the USA. We want to be a source of knowledge, fostering cross-cultural understanding and providing a platform for constructive engagement.

Nagpur Today: Could you share with us your future plans for Business Upturn? What can we expect in the coming years?

Vipul Sipani: Certainly, we have ambitious plans for the future. As Asia is a vast region with more than 40 countries, we look forward to expanding our team and presence to ensure comprehensive coverage. The USA team also requires further expansion to meet the demands of that market.

However, in the coming year, we are not looking to introduce any new portals. Our primary focus is on establishing our presence in both the USA and Asia, ensuring that we reach and cater to the correct readership. These are significant projects that require our full attention and dedication as we continue to grow and serve our global audience.

