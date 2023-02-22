Glittering Annual Cultural Gathering inaugurated at NKS Model College, Karanja

Karanja Gh. – “With the new education policy being implemented with a slew of measures and many more policies of the central government about higher education are in the offing, transformative fruits would be reaped by the future generation of India. We are the witnesses of the Amrut Kal, only student-oriented education could elevate the country to the position of Vishw Guru if concerted efforts were made by all stakeholders of education to reach to the full-fledged stage of education,” asserted Vishnu Change, former Senate member of Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj University, Nagpur. He was speaking as a keynote speaker at the inaugural session of the two-day annual cultural gathering of Narayanrao Kale Smruti Model college, Karanja Ghadge.

Vishnu Changde further stated that his stint as a graduate senate member compelled the university to make a student-centric financial budget for thousands of students under the ambit of the university to avail of the schemes to complete their education successfully. Insurance schemes for students, hike in the remuneration of earn and learn scheme, short-term courses for personality development of students under the CSR, etc schemes were initiated during the last five years. He also appealed to the students to get benefitted from such schemes to speed up their educational progress.

Principal Dr Sanjay Dhanwate presided over the program. Dr Ganesh Mohod, Dr Ravindra Sontakke, Dr Vijay Ragorte, Prof Pramod Kale, Dr Avinash Kadam, Dr Umesh Meshram and Dr Ulhash Ratod and other dignitaries were present on the dais.

Dr Sanjay Dhanwate in his address said that the student is the pillar of any educational institution, and because of this approach, the essential infrastructure should be based upon the all-around development of students. With the fast-changing developments in the technological sphere, students must generate new ideas with the demand of the market to sustain themselves in the ever-changing world. He further noted that rural students should not be suffered due to the juggernaut of technology as rural students get deprived of the latest approaches to science and technology. He also called on teachers to make all-around efforts in their teaching-learning process to equip students with prerequisite skills. The newly elected BoS member Dr Vijay Ragorte and Senate member from the principal category Dr Sanjay Dhanwate were felicitated with shawls and Srifal.

Cultural coordinator Dr Umesh Meshram made an introductory speech and Dipali Barange conducted the proceedings. Dr Ulhash Ratod proposed a vote of thanks. Students and faculty members were present in large numbers in the program.

