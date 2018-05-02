Gittikhadan cops raid illicit hooch dens in Bhivsenkhori, materials worth ₹ 7 lakh seized

Nagpur: Cracking down on illegal hooch dens and illicit breweries ahead festival of colours, the squad of Gittikhadan Police conducted multiple raids in Bhiwasenkhori area on Thursday. Besides, arresting nine accused including seven women, cops have also confiscated materials worth ₹6,99,500 and destroyed chemicals, country made liquor made from moha flower during the action.

An extensive operation against illicit liquor was carried out under the supervision of Nagpur Commissioner of Police, Amitesh Kumar, Addl CP North Region and DCP Zone 2, Vinita S.

An offence under relevant Sections of the IPC was registered against accused. Further probe is underway.