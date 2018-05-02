“Gitanjali “A Online Musical Tribute To Shanta Shelke from Sursangam Ngp and Surbhi Pune.

Sur Sangam Nagpur and Surbhi Pune has organized “Gitanjali “ A Online Musical Tribute To Shanta Shelke live on fb. It is unique program by Madhuri Kulkarni Pune and Surbhi Dhomne Nagpur to give tribute to Shanta Shelke.

Surbhi Dhomne is a versatile singer who perform songs of various singers with perfection. Other artists who performed were Vikram Joshi, Rishabh Dhomne Mayuresh, Mangesh, Mahendra Dhole .

Compeering was done by Madhuri Kulkarni . Show was attended by majority of viewers from Maharashtra and Goa and around the globe Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar gives encouragement and appreciation for such novel idea of on line events. Sachin and Surbhi Dhomne, has proved their mettle in Nagpurs musical arena and now it is a brand name for quality programs.

Shantabai Shelke was a renowned poet who had written many soulful songs and poems for Marathi Lovers.

Program contains poems and Patriotic songs written by Shanta Shelke whose soulful presentation was done by team Sur Sangam team.

Lavni Song Reshmachya Reghanni … ..Sung by Surbhi Dhomne received loud applaud from audience and enthralls audience with soothing feel. During lock down period , Organiser has given a musical feast to all viewers. Viewers shower their comments on the Singers and organizers.

Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar is having immense interest and liking to the field of music. He is a renowned Academician , Principal, Social worker and singer of our city too. He is associated with various social and cultural bodies of Nagpur. He has done wide promotion of event.

Vijay Puranik , Nalini Chauhan, Sanjay Gawai, Mr Yoganand Bopche, Mr. Rakesh Bopche , Dr. Varsha Uttarwar, Nikita Madam, Mrs. Manisha Puranik, , , Mr., Sanjivani Chaudhary, Aashish Hadke, Mrunal latte, Niketa Joshi, Anshu Buty, , , Yash Kher, Shruti Jain, , Parvati Nayar, Harshali Kherche, and many more music lovers has joined program. Anchor Madhuri Kulkarni has done her job nicely. They elaborates the facts about life span of Shanta Shelke impressively and soulfully.

At the beginning of program , Organisers welcome all on line viewers for their support and encouragement. . Sachin and Surbhi Dhomne in their reply gave thanks to Madhuri Kulkarni all team members of Sur sangam , Surbhi, and all online viewer for lovely response and compliments, and extend his good wishes for future.

Program comes to end at 7.15 pm and music lovers moves with euphoria of sweet Marathi Song.