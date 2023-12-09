Girl who was gang raped in Nagpur dies

Advertisement

Nagpur: The girl who was gang raped in MIDC area of Nagpur in November 2021 died of mental stress recently. The girl was reportedly under immense pressure mentally as the accused were threatening her to withdraw the case.

The rape case is being tried in fast track court but even before getting the justice, the victim passed away. According to reports, the girl was gang raped by her lover and his five friends at knife-point in a secluded place under MIDC police jurisdiction in November 2021. All the six accused were arrested and the victim was put up in a government children’s home. The trial of the case started in a fast track court. In January this year, the six accused started threatening the girl to withdraw the case. At that time, she had complained to the police but the cops did not act sternly with the accused. This inaction led to severe stress on the girl.

Meanwhile, the girl wanted to take training as a nurse. Hence she was shifted to Amravati’s children’s home. From there she was to leave for Pune for nurse training. However, mental shock and stress took a toll on her health. As her health deteriorated, relatives brought her to Nagpur. But she died three days ago.

