GIIS Nagpur will be hosting International Kids Film Festival during Children’s Day month on 25th & 27th November 2023 at Lawa campus.

Global Indian International School, Nagpur is inviting children & their families to participate in the International Kids Film Festival (IKFF), a first-of-its-kind global film festival that has been captivating young minds since 2017. With events taking place in schools across 20+ countries, IKFF harnesses the power of visual storytelling and the magic of cinema to inspire and educate the next generation.

IKFF offers a one-of-a-kind experience for students by providing them with the opportunity to WATCH the best of international children’s films. These carefully curated films are not only entertaining but also thought-provoking, encouraging young minds to explore diverse cultures, perspectives, and themes. The festival aims to instil a love for storytelling and cinematic arts in a fun and engaging manner.

IKFF is more than just a film-watching experience; it will serve as a platform for students to delve into the art of filmmaking. With workshops and interactive sessions led by experienced professionals, participants will gain insights into crafting compelling narratives, using visual elements effectively, and mastering the technical aspects of filmmaking. Beyond learning, IKFF will empower students to create their first film, providing a hands-on opportunity to apply their knowledge, unleash creativity, and express unique perspectives through the lens of a camera.

GIIS Nagpur believes that IKFF is a wonderful opportunity for children to not only enjoy the magic of cinema but also to gain valuable skills and insights into the world of filmmaking.

Date & Time:

25th November, 2023 (12:00 pm to 2:00 pm)

27th November, 2023 (10:00 am to 2:00 pm)

Entry: Free

Venue: GIIS Lawa, Nagpur

Registration link for children & their families to attend International Kids Film Festival at GIIS Lawa, Nagpur: https://bit.ly/3uBbHVG

