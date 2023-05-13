GIIS Nagpur Hosts ‘Discovery Day’ Event for Young Learners and Parents

Nagpur: The Discovery Day event at the GIIS Smart Campus, Lawa, Nagpur was undoubtedly a day of exploration and discovery for children aged 3 to 12 years as well as their parents. Equipped with cutting-edge technology, GIIS Nagpur provided a stimulating and immersive environment for students, who had the opportunity to experience technology-based learning and engage in hands-on activities using interactive boards in each classroom.

The state-of-the-art facilities at our Smart Campus in Lawa left the younger generation in awe, as sounds of joy echoed throughout the spacious corridors and central courtyard. The selfie corner was particularly popular among students.

One of the main highlights of the day was the delightful interaction between teachers and children, which allowed the latter to explore new ideas and concepts through engaging activities such as Artopedia and Magic with Logic.

The culmination of activities, including the Gizmo Deck and Lego workshop, left children feeling motivated and inspired to continue exploring and learning. Parents also participated in interactive sessions with the management and staff where they asked various questions regarding the GIIS curriculum offerings and modern pedagogies. Parents also got a chance to network with each other and discover their children’s innovative and scientific accomplishments.

The Discovery Day event was a memorable and enriching experience for children of all ages, who took home wonderful memories and a great learning experience.

