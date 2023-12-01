Gift of Life: Brain dead woman’s organs save lives of five in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: In an act of extraordinary compassion amidst tragedy, the family of Jyoti Dongre, a 45-year-old shop owner hailing from Indora, exhibited profound generosity by opting to donate her vital organs following her demise in a road accident.

The unfortunate incident occurred three days ago when Jyoti Dongre was riding her two-wheeler towards Jaitala Road in Subhash Nagar and met with a collision involving a car. Sustaining severe head injuries from the accident, she was rushed to Viveka Hospital for medical attention. Despite the dedicated efforts of the medical team, her condition deteriorated, and she was pronounced brain dead due to extensive internal bleeding.

Amidst the profound grief enveloping her family, which includes her husband Rajkumar and daughter Sakshi, they made the compassionate decision to consent to organ donation. Their written consent encompassed the donation of lungs, both kidneys, liver, and a pair of corneas, embodying the essence of altruism that characterizes the selfless act of organ donation.

Advertisement

The Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre (ZTCC) Nagpur played a pivotal role in facilitating the allocation of organs, adhering meticulously to national guidelines. The organs designated for donation found suitable recipients across various hospitals in Nagpur, offering a lifeline to five individuals in dire need.

While the lungs were deemed unsuitable for transplant due to medical reasons, the pair of corneas was graciously contributed to the Mahatme Eye Bank. This benevolent gesture marks the 31st instance of deceased organ donation in the city this year and the 126th since the initiation of this noble initiative back in 2013.

The act of the Dongre family in consenting to organ donation in the face of their personal loss serves as an inspiring example of selflessness and altruism. Their decision has not only provided hope and extended the lives of individuals in need but also reinforces the significance and impact of organ donation in saving and transforming lives.