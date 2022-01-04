GHRCE Ranked 1st PAN India as declared by Ministry of Education, Government of India in ARIIA 2021Ranking under Private College/Self-financed Technical Institutions

Nagpur: G. H. Raisoni College of Engineering is one of the premier autonomous institutes of central India and is flagship institute of Raisoni Group of Institutions. The institution has always been ranked amongst a well performing institution by National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), Ministry of Education, Government of India. Currently GHRCE is ranked 130th PAN-India in Engineering Discipline as declared by NIRF Ranking 2021.

The Hon’ble Minister of State for Education, Ministry of Education, Government of India, Dr. Subhas Sarkar released the third edition of Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) 2021 rankings on 29th December 2021. The rankings were based on initiatives taken by the institutions to promote innovation and entrepreneurship on campus.

The major indicators for ARIIA were Developing an Innovative and Entrepreneurial Mind-set through Series of Activities (4 marks), Teaching and Learning: Academic Programmes related to Innovation & Entrepreneurship (I & E) & IPR offered by the HEI (6 marks), Dedicated Infrastructure & Facilities to Promote Innovation & Entrepreneurship at HEI (13 marks), Generation of Innovations/ ideas with the support of HEI and recognition received (13 marks), Ventures Established with the support of the HEI & Recognitions Received (12 marks), Angel &VC Fund/Investment Mobilized to Support Innovation & Startups Incubated at HEI (5 marks), Promotion of Collaboration for & Co-Creation of I & E initiatives (5 marks) Intellectual Property (IP), Generation and Commercialization (19 marks), Annual Budget on Promoting and Supporting I&E Activities: Total expenses towards I &E and IPR support activities (8 marks), Total Revenue Generated by HEI from Incubation Services to Startups and Commercialization of IP and Innovations (6 marks) and Participation of HEI in I & E Initiative of MOE (9 marks) for ranking the institutions.

Adding another feather in the cap, institute has been ranked First amongst Private College/Institute, self-financed Technical institutions in the country.GHRCE is the only private college from Nagpur who has made Maharashtra and Vidarbha in particular proud.Ranking is the reward to all the activities being undertaken by the institute for the overall growth of the students.

Institute gives credit of this success to Shri Sunil Raisoni, Chairman, Board of Governors and DrSachinUntawale, Director, GHRCE, Nodal Officer ARIIA 2021 Dr Santosh Jaju and Team Innovation GHRCE led by Dr. PremaDaigavane and Dr. Dinesh Padole, Members of BoG, Academic Council, Board of Studies, Academicians, Recruiters, Industry Associates, Venture Partners, Teaching and Non-Teaching Staff, Parents, Students and all stakeholders. It was an outcome of huge teamwork.