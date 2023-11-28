GHRCE Nagpur Institution’s Innovation council Rated with highest 4 Star Rating by MoE

Advertisement

Nagpur: G H Raisoni College of Engineering (GHRCE), Nagpur Institution’s Innovation council (IIC) has been rated with Highest 4 Star Rating as declared by Ministry of Education’s Innovation cell, Government of India for performance of year 2022-23.

This rating represents various activities undertaken as prescribed by Innovation Cell, Ministry of Education, Govt. of India to promote Innovation and Start-up in campus during the IIC calendar year 2022-23.

Among the 7514 IIC across India, GHRCE is one of the 142 colleges that secured this highest rating. Only 5 institutes in western region could achieve this rating.

This success is evidence of the Institutions dedication to fostering creativity, innovation, entrepreneurship and team work amongst academics. The IIC rating acknowledges the commitment to provide an environment that promotes innovation and supports aspiring entrepreneurs.

Dr. Sachin Untawale, Director GHRCE expressed, “we are delighted to retain the highest IIC rating consecutively since last four performance year. It validates our continuous efforts to create a vibrant and innovative ecosystem within institute”.

GHRCE has develop ecosystem for promoting entrepreneurship and startup through 17 center of excellence, 5 pre-incubation center and two incubation center. GHRCE is having DST funded incubation center, AICTE IDEA lab to catalyze the efforts of students to shine at National and International level.

The GHRCE IIC team included Dr. Sachin Untawale, Dr. Dinesh Padole, Dr. Santosh Jaju & Dr. Isha Khedikar.

This achievement is possible due to visionary leadership and support of Shri Sunil Raisoni, Chairman Raisoni Group of Institution (RGI) & Mr. Shreyas Raisoni, Executive Director RGI