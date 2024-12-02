GHRCE Hosts AICTE-ATAL FDP on 3D Printing for Industry & Healthcare

Advertisement





Nagpur: The G H Raisoni College of Engineering (GHRCE) has successfully inaugurated the AICTE-sponsored ATAL Faculty Development Program (FDP) on “3D Printing for Industrial & Biomedical Healthcare Applications” on December 2, 2024. The event began with a keynote address by the distinguished Chief Guest, Prof. Kapil Gupta from the University of Johannesburg, South Africa, delivered via the Webex platform.

The program attracted over 200 participants, including faculty members, researchers, and professionals from across the country, showcasing the growing interest in cutting-edge technologies like 3D printing and their transformative potential in healthcare and industry.

Key Highlights of the Inauguration

1. Inspiring Keynote Address:

Prof. Kapil Gupta, a global expert in advanced manufacturing, emphasized the revolutionary role of 3D printing in reshaping industries. He highlighted its applications in creating patient-specific implants, prosthetics, and advanced surgical tools using innovative software like MIMICS for precise medical modeling.

2. Leadership and Vision:

Dr. Sachin Untawale, Director of GHRCE, presided over the event, commending the AICTE-ATAL initiative’s efforts to enhance professional growth. He expressed optimism that the FDP would foster innovative research and inspire participants to address real-world challenges using 3D printing.

A Well-Designed Program

The six-day FDP, coordinated by Dr. Santosh Jaju and co-coordinated by Dr. Abhay Khalatkar, offers a meticulously curated curriculum. It includes 13 interactive sessions featuring expert lectures, live demonstrations, and hands-on training with MIMICS Software, a state-of-the-art tool for 3D modeling in healthcare.

Participants will gain insights into the diverse applications of 3D printing in industrial and biomedical fields, alongside valuable practical skills for designing and analyzing complex models.

Driving Innovation and Excellence

This initiative underscores GHRCE’s commitment to academic excellence, research, and innovation, marking another milestone in its legacy of fostering advancements in engineering and healthcare technology.

The FDP is expected to set a benchmark for faculty development and inspire groundbreaking contributions to the field of 3D printing.