GHRCE celebrates Teachers Day &Engineers Day

G. H. Raisoni College of Engineering, Nagpur (GHRCE) celebrated Teacher’s Day and Engineer’s Day on 29thSeptember 2023. Chief Guestof the function was Dr. Pramod Padole, VNIT, Nagpur.Welcome address was delivered by Director Dr. Sachin Untawale. He declared Best Teacher for the year 2022-23 and briefed about the parameters for its evaluation. He urged to continue on the path of academic excellence and research.

Saniya Shekokardelivered speech on biography of great engineer Sir MokshagundumVisveswarayawhile KanishkaKatlebriefed about life sketch of great Teacher Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

Advertisement

Chief guest Dr. Pramod Padole in his speech appreciated various best practices that have been followed at GHRCE and gave credit to the visionary management. He gave a Mantra to all staff of the college that, ‘quality work & dedicated efforts always help to bring laurel & prosperity to the institution’ and urged all to walk on the path of continuous learning and upgradation. He congratulated the Best Teachers and recipients of R&D incentives.

Dr. S. B. Jaju, Dean, R&D briefed about the research credentials of the institute & declared the names of staff who received the incentives for Book publishing, Paper Publication in SCIE Journal, STTP Conduction, International Conference Conduction, Consultancy, etc.

The Best Teacher Awardof GHRCE was presented to Dr. Vibha Bora, Faculty of ElectronicsEngineering Department, for her outstanding contribution.

The program was compered by Mr. Manish Nairand the Vote of Thanks was proposed by Dr. Rahul Agrawal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement