GH Raisoni opens its 9th International Conference

“Emerging is very important in engineering field for the students to look for the areas emerging out at this point, so that when they start that area to work for it and think about it and also it is safe in working such field”, said the Chief guest Dr. Kalyanmoy DebKoenig Endowed Chair Professor for Electrical & Computer Engineering, Adjunct Faculty for Computer Science & Engineering and Mechanical Engineering while delivering the speech during an inauguration function at G H Raisoni College of Engineering, Nagpur of its 9th International Conference on “Emerging Trends in Engineering & Technology –signal and information processing ICETET- SIP-19 in association with GHR Labs and Research Centre and also technically sponsored by IEEE India Council, IEEE-AESS and IEEE Nagpur Subsection on Friday.

Dr. Deb further expressed his thoughts to always do things together as in India there is so much of talent. “May be we are doing something that have been already done with just a little extension but at some point we should do something breakthrough that will take you a step ahead.”, he quoted.

“We don’t have to imitate anybody, but we can comeup with our model which will be followed by rest of the world and rest of the history like the swarajya movement”, said the second chief guest Dr. Mohan M. Trivedi, Professor, Electrical & Computer Engineering, California Institute for Telecommunications and Information Technology, University of California, San Diego, USA speaking during the international conference.

“Innovation is not something new but it’s in our genes”, expressing his views further Dr. Mohan highlighted the knowledge of emerging trends and while expressing his thoughts he quoted, “Gyanwohhaijomuktipradaankarein!” also he explained that knowledge is that which liberates, thus work in such a way and do something that will liberate us all with the problems.”

The GHRCE’s 9th International conference was inaugurated at the hands of Dr. Mohan M. Trivedi and Dr. Kalyanmoy Deb. Shri Sunil Raisoni, Patron ICETET-SIP-19 and Chairman, BoG, RGI. General Chair ICETET-SIP-19 and Director of Institute Dr. Preeti Bajaj; Chair, IEEE Nagpur Subsection, Mr. QuraishBakir, Mr. Arvind Kumar; Jt. Secretary IEEE Bombay section Mr. AnandGharpure were present during the inauguration.

“Must spend sufficient time in literature studies, business studies, market survey and Industries also keep visiting industries that would bring change on thoughts and so you can teach and apply in your research papers as well”, said Shri Sunil Raisoni, Chairman, Raisoni Group of Institutions’s (Patron ICETET-SIP-19) while addressing the researchers and the attendees present during the conference.

The welcome speech was delivered by Dr. Preeti Bajaj, Director, GHRCE Chair, IEEE Nagpur Subsection whereas Dr. Santosh Jaju, Deputy Director, GHRCE, . ICETET-SIP-19General Co-Chair delivered the preamble. The guests were felicitated with a floral bouquet, shrifal, shawl and the memento.

Dr. Mohan M. Trivedi, Professor University of California San Diego, USA delivered a key note address on “Towards Harmonious Human – Robot Cohabitation: Promise and Challenges for Autonomous Systems. He spoke on technological innovations especially in the fields of artificial intelligence, machine learning, computer vision, robotics and embedded systems leading to intelligent and autonomous systems available for a wide array of applications ranging from health care to defense and agriculture to transportation. He made it point that intelligent systems are having impressive capabilities for automatic perception, cognition, learning and complex actions in the real world and these capabilities are bound to multiply. He also put forward a key challenge that needs to be addressed to make sure that the artificially engineered systems and humans cohabit in a harmonious, safe, and secure manner.

There were four technical sessions on ‘Digital Signal Processing ; Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning ; Biomedical Signal Processing; Microwave & Satellite Systems’ chaired by Prof. RajendraPatrikar, VNIT, Nagpur and Prof. Abhay Gandhi , VNIT Nagpur; Prof. AtulNegi, University of Hyderabad. The industry 4.0 case study in respect of signal and information processing was presented by industry expert Er. AnandGharpure, Jt. Secretary IEEE Bombay Sub Section. Plenary talks and Paper presentations was also conducted during the conference. This conference aimsto bring together and provide platform to the researchers from the academia, research laboratories, and stakeholders from the industry to present and deliberate the recent trends in the field of signal and information processing.Dr. MilindKhanapurkar, proposed a vote of thanks. The organizing committee of ICETET-SIP 2019 General Co-Chair, Dr. Santosh Jaju, Dr. MilindKhanapurkar, Dr. MahendraGaikwad, Dr. Suresh Salankar, and Registration Chair worked hard for the success of the conference under the guidance of Dr. Preeti Bajaj, Director, GHRCE (Chair, IEEE Nagpur).

On day-two Dr. Kalyanmoy Deb, Koenig Endowed Chair Professor for Electrical & Computer Engineering, Adjunct Faculty for Computer Science & Engineering and Mechanical Engineering. MI University, USA will deliver a keynote. The keynote will be followed by forum of industry speakers Mr. ShashikantKamthe Wavelet Group; SCI–COM SOFTWARE Pune; Er. KaushikManadal; Chief Strategist, Tata ELXSI, Bengaluru and Er. Bhaskar Sharma Head, Business initiatives, Aerospace and Defense Cluster, TCS, Nagpur. Technical session on audio and video Signal processing and computing will be conducted. The conference will be concluded with the valedictory and feedback session by the participants.