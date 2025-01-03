Get rid of truck parking menace at Kalamna Market: MLA Khopde urges DCP

Advertisement













Nagpur: Krishna Khopde, the four-time MLA from East Nagpur constituency, has called upon Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Archit Chandak to take swift action against the persistent issue of trucks being parked along the main road near Kalamna Market. The market, a vital hub for goods transported from across the country, sees a heavy inflow of trucks daily, leading to severe traffic congestion.

In his formal communication to the DCP, Khopde outlined the chaotic situation caused by trucks occupying half the road, forcing vehicles to squeeze through a single lane. “Traffic congestion near Kalamna Market has become a daily ordeal for commuters, with trucks parked indiscriminately on the main road,” Khopde’s letter read, underlining the urgent need for stricter regulation.

Advertisement

Wenesday Rate Wednesday01 Jan. 2025 Gold 24 KT 76,900 /- Gold 22 KT 71,500 /- Silver / Kg 86,700 /- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Truck drivers, however, have defended their actions, citing the necessity for convenient loading and unloading. “I come from Delhi every week to transport fruits, and parking here makes it easier to load the goods. I’ll leave as soon as the work is done,” explained a truck driver.

Mechanic shops along the roadside further contribute to the problem, as truckers use these facilities for repairs and maintenance. “We bring our trucks from faraway places, and these roadside shops make upkeep convenient,” another driver remarked.

The consequences of this haphazard parking are dire. With traffic restricted to a single lane, the road has become dangerous for motorists and prone to accidents. The situation is compounded by dimly lit streets, especially in the evenings, making it even more hazardous for commuters navigating through the parked trucks.

Local shopkeepers have also raised concerns about the impact on their businesses. “Every morning, traffic jams disrupt access to our shops. It’s so bad that even we struggle to reach our establishments,” lamented a shopkeeper who deals in electrical accessories.

Addressing these complaints, DCP Chandak assured that immediate measures would be implemented. “A team of officers will be deployed to issue challans to truck drivers flouting traffic rules,” he stated. He also acknowledged the absence of traffic police as a contributing factor to the problem and pledged to enhance enforcement efforts.

As the situation stands, commuters and business owners alike await tangible action to alleviate the chaos near Kalamna Market and restore order to the busy stretch. The spotlight is now on the traffic department to deliver on its promises and bring much-needed relief to the area.