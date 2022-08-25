Gehun Ja Ge Marbat: Nagpur sets for Marbat procession on Pola

Advertisement

Nagpur: The hot pursuit of various evils haunting the society in the form of the traditional and feverish event — procession of Kali, Pili Marbats and Badgyas – will be carried out on Saturday. Unlike last couple of years, there will be restrictions this year due to Covid.

The unique event on the second day of Pola festival, has become an identity of Vidarbha, especially Nagpur city, as a rich tradition keeps adding to its uniqueness. The preparations regarding the same have started in the Second Capital of the State with religious fervours.

The highlight of the crowded procession is Milan (meeting) of Kali and Pili Marbats at a designated spot. Thousands and thousands of people thronged the procession route with posse of media persons covering the event. Nagpur Police maintain strict vigil on this occasion to avert any untoward incident.

The high pitched chants of “Eeda, peeda gheun jaa ge Marbat” (Take away all social evils and human miseries) marked the Kali, Pili Marbats as well as the famous Badgyas on the streets in East Nagpur. The two effigies of ‘Kali’ (black) and ‘Pili’ (yellow) Marbats are eloquently used as symbols to express pent-up fury by common people against evils haunting them. It may be rising prices, unpopular government decisions, other current topics etc that are tormenting the common people.

