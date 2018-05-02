Gawli moves HC, seeks parole for wife’s surgery

Nagpur: Underworld don Arun Gawli, serving life imprisonment in Central Jail at Nagpur for murder of Shiv Sena Corporator Kamlakar Jamsandekar in 2007, has moved the Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court for parole citing wife Asha’s surgery.

His parole application was rejected by the Divisional Commissioner here on March 3. Gawli through his counsel Mir Nagman Ali then moved the Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court challenging the rejection.

A division bench comprising Justice Zaka Haq and Justice Amit Borkar on Thursday issued notices to the Central Jail Superintendent here, Divisional Commissioner and others asking them to file a reply before April 9, fixed as the next date of hearing.

Mumbai’s Dagdi Chawl resident Gawli is serving life imprisonment in Central Jail at Nagpur in the murder case.