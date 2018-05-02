Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, Mar 19th, 2021

    Gawli moves HC, seeks parole for wife’s surgery

    Nagpur: Underworld don Arun Gawli, serving life imprisonment in Central Jail at Nagpur for murder of Shiv Sena Corporator Kamlakar Jamsandekar in 2007, has moved the Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court for parole citing wife Asha’s surgery.

    His parole application was rejected by the Divisional Commissioner here on March 3. Gawli through his counsel Mir Nagman Ali then moved the Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court challenging the rejection.

    A division bench comprising Justice Zaka Haq and Justice Amit Borkar on Thursday issued notices to the Central Jail Superintendent here, Divisional Commissioner and others asking them to file a reply before April 9, fixed as the next date of hearing.

    Mumbai’s Dagdi Chawl resident Gawli is serving life imprisonment in Central Jail at Nagpur in the murder case.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Gawli moves HC, seeks parole for wife’s surgery
    Gawli moves HC, seeks parole for wife’s surgery
    Uber partners with Robin Hood Army to provide free rides worth INR 50 Lacs for vaccinating India’s senior citizens
    Uber partners with Robin Hood Army to provide free rides worth INR 50 Lacs for vaccinating India’s senior citizens
    Fresh Covid-19 wave grips 236 cops in Nagpur in single day
    Fresh Covid-19 wave grips 236 cops in Nagpur in single day
    Bawankule warns of stir over OBC reservation issue
    Bawankule warns of stir over OBC reservation issue
    Alleged police informer killed in Beltarodi, 3 arrested
    Alleged police informer killed in Beltarodi, 3 arrested
    RTI shocker: Over 15,000 ineligible farmers usurp Rs 11.32 cr under PM Kisan
    RTI shocker: Over 15,000 ineligible farmers usurp Rs 11.32 cr under PM Kisan
    NMC pasting stickers at homes of Covid positive patients to curb spread
    NMC pasting stickers at homes of Covid positive patients to curb spread
    Space Technology Incubation Centres opened at NIT Nagpur
    Space Technology Incubation Centres opened at NIT Nagpur
    Video: Nagpur Police use drone surveillance to monitor, study lockdown enforcement
    Video: Nagpur Police use drone surveillance to monitor, study lockdown enforcement
    ओबीसी आरक्षणासाठी भाजप मैदानात; बावनकुळेंचा आंदोलनाचा इशारा
    ओबीसी आरक्षणासाठी भाजप मैदानात; बावनकुळेंचा आंदोलनाचा इशारा
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145