Gaurav Sharma (Adsknife) – An Indian Entrepreneur Who Has Been Making Waves in the World of Digital Marketing

At the age of 27, he is the founder, COO and Director of 3 Years old company Adsknife Performance Marketing Private Limited, (Uttrakhand) one of India’s fastest-growing digital marketing agencies.

Many entrepreneurs started small and have risen to conquer a major chunk of their respective business zones. Gaurav Sharma is one of them who started his career as a small-scale entrepreneur, and has now risen to the top, working with some of India’s biggest companies like Amazon, Flipkart, Facebook, Dominos, Burger King and KFC. He started off with smaller online ventures such as web design, search engine optimization and online advertising and steadily developed a deep understanding of the industry and began to explore ways of making it more efficient and effective.

In 2019, Gaurav decided to take the plunge and establish Adsknife Performance Marketing Private Limited. This was a bold move, especially given that he was young and had no adequate resources to start a full-fledged company. However, he was determined to make his mark in the world of digital marketing, and that passion led to his tremendous success. “Adsknife focuses on PC and mobile media advertising and is now one of the fastest-growing digital marketing agencies in India,” informs the young digipreneur who always had a keen eye for understanding the ever-evolving world of digital marketing and knew that there was a demand for a successful agency that could provide services tailored to each individual client. With this in mind, he set out to build his own digital marketing agency from the ground up.

Gaurav initially began by defining what he wanted the agency to be and what services he would offer. He then analyzed the competition and evaluated the market to determine how to create a unique and successful offering that clients would find attractive and beneficial. Establishing clear goals and objectives was key to the success of his venture. Next, he created a business plan and marketing strategy to ensure the success of his agency. Gaurav’s hard work and dedication to Adsknife have paid off, with the business now working with some of the biggest Indian and international companies based in the UK, US, Korea, Japan, Indonesia, Russia, Vietnam, Germany, Canada, Brazil and Mexico. What’s more, Gaurav has also been quoted as India’s youngest entrepreneur, a testament to his success.

Gaurav is a firm believer in the power of digital marketing and is constantly striving to make Adsknife more efficient and effective. Being passionate about innovation and always looking for ways to stay ahead of the competition has brought him to the forefront of the industry. Gaurav’s success is a great example of what can be achieved with dedication and hard work. He has shown that age is no barrier and that with the right attitude and mindset, anything is possible.

