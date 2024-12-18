Gas Cylinder Explosion in Imamwada, Nagpur Injures Couple and Two Children

Advertisement













Nagpur: A domestic gas cylinder explosion rocked a house near the NMC Isolation Hospital in the Imamwada area, leaving a couple and their two children seriously injured. The injured family members were rushed to the Medical Hospital for treatment, with one of them reportedly in critical condition, according to the Imamwada Police. The incident occurred on Wednesday evening at around 7:30 PM, causing panic among neighbors who immediately rushed to the scene.

The injured couple has been identified as Surendra Pal and Rama Pal. Police reports indicate that Surendra Pal lived near the Isolation Hospital with his wife, their 11-year-old daughter, and 13-year-old son. On the evening of the incident, Rama Pal was cooking dinner when a sudden gas leak led to an explosion in the cylinder. At the time, Surendra Pal and the children were in the kitchen having their meal. The explosion triggered a massive fire in the kitchen, leaving all four family members injured.

Neighbors, alarmed by the loud blast, hurried to assist the family and informed authorities. All four injured individuals were admitted to Ward 4 of the Medical Hospital for treatment. One of the injured is reported to be in critical condition. Police are investigating the cause of the gas leak and ensuring safety measures are in place to prevent such incidents in the future.

