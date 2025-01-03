Garg takes over as DRM of Central Railway, Nagpur Division

Advertisement













Nagpur: Vinayak Garg, an officer of the Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers (IRSEE) from the 1995 batch, has assumed charge as the new Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Central Railway, Nagpur Division. Garg brings with him a wealth of experience, having held key positions in the Ministry of Railways and other prestigious organisations.

Before this assignment, he served as the Commissioner of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), a position he assumed on July 29, 2020. During his tenure at NVS, he contributed significantly to the organisation’s growth and development.

Advertisement

Wenesday Rate Wednesday01 Jan. 2025 Gold 24 KT 76,900 /- Gold 22 KT 71,500 /- Silver / Kg 86,700 /- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Prior to his role at NVS, Garg was the Chief Vigilance Officer at the India Tourism Development Corporation, under the Ministry of Tourism, where he showcased his dedication to transparency and good governance. His career in the Railways has been marked by significant contributions in various capacities, reflecting his deep commitment to public service.

An alumnus of Roorkee University, Garg holds a BTech (Hons.) degree in electrical engineering. He further enhanced his expertise by obtaining an MBA in project management from Sikkim Manipal University.

As the DRM of Nagpur Division, Garg is set to lead with a vision to enhance operational efficiency, passenger satisfaction, and freight business growth. His leadership is expected to bring innovation and excellence to one of the most dynamic divisions of Central Railway.