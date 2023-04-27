Garbage operator caught mixing biomedical waste from hospitals in Nagpur dumping yard

Nagpur: Shiv Sena (UBT) city president Nitin Tiwari has exposed a major scandal involving the Nagpur Municipal Corporation’s (NMC) garbage operator AG Enviro Infra Projects Private Ltd. Tiwari caught the company red-handed, collecting garbage mixed with biomedical waste (BMW) from seven hospitals and transporting it to the Bhandewadi Garbage Dumping Yard. Tiwari alleged that AG Enviro, the civic body, and private hospital officials had been involved in the racket for the last few years.

After Tiwari’s complaint, a joint panchnama was conducted by the NMC and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), confirming that BMW was mixed with garbage and transported from hospitals to the dumping yard.

Kala Banjare, the driver of the AG Enviro vehicle, admitted on camera that BMW mixed with garbage was being transported and dumped every day. Tiwari’s team also found blood sample bottles with blood and other BMWs in the garbage dumping yard.

Tiwari accused AG Enviro of violating norms and committing irregularities by accepting BMW mixed with garbage and dumping it at the dumping yard. He also alleged that NMC officials approved the BMW mixed with garbage to be dumped in the yard, and that AG Enviro was paid for the weight of the waste.

AG Enviro official Sameer Tonpe refuted all allegations and said they would take stringent action against those who gave false information or tarnished the company’s name. NMC deputy commissioner Dr Gajendra Mahalle stated that notices would be issued to the operator and hospitals, followed by an FIR with the police.

The scandal has exposed serious lapses in the management of biomedical waste by the hospitals and the civic authorities. The mixing of biomedical waste with regular garbage poses a significant threat to public health and the environment. The authorities must take strict action against those involved and implement measures to ensure proper handling and disposal of biomedical waste.

