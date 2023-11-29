gao “ Isharon Isharon Me Dil….. was Soothing Entertainment for Music Lovers …..- Dr. S S Uttarwar.

Advertisement

S A Musical Gp Musical Gp Nagpur has arranged “ Isharon Isharon Me …… A tribute to legendary singers by live musical concert at Utkarsh Hall Nagpur. MrsAlka Waghmare and Satish Alone has given a musical feast to all viewers. . It is unique program planned by them for journey of sweet Songs. Program takes place on 28thth Nov 2023 at 6 pm with Title Isharon isharon Me ..……. Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar who is a renowned as a Voice of Mukesh in Nagpur region and Director of Sa re Ga Ma Cultural Gpwasguest for event. Other renowned people present was Mr Ingle, Mr Vijay Dhadse , and many more were present for show. Program takes place live at Utkarsh hall, Sitabuldi Nagpur.

De Sanjay Uttarwar , Alka Waghmare, Satish Alone, Narendra Ingale , Anthoni Fransis, Pravin Boke, Mr Lowrence, Ranjeet sing Thakur Ranjana Meshram, Ranjana Varma, , , Sangita Fule, Arun Nandurkar, Vivek Paddhe, , Rajesh Gaur, Pramod ,Magar, Madhav Lokhande, Maya Lokhande, r, Kishor Dongre, Prakash Jikar and others are singers who has performed during show. Alka and Satish are versatile singers who perform songs of various singers with perfection

Program starts with classical Sarasvati Vandana recited by Dr Sanjay Uttarwar. Jon Jani Janardan…, Meri mohobbat Jawa Rahegi…, Aajkal Paw Jam Par nahi Rukte mere…, Ab Tere bin ji lenge ham…, Zanzriya.., Duniya Hasino Ka mela,,,. Apni to jaise Taise…, Jab Chali Thandi hawa…, Dil me ho tum…, Tere Jaisa Yar Kaha.., Jiwan se bhari teri aankhe …., Najar na lag Jaye…, Jab mbbat Jawn rahegi…, A dil muze bata de.., Rat Ka sama.., O sanam tere ho gaye ham…, Bekhudi me sanam…, Aap ki ankhon me kuch…, Hal Kaisa hai janab ka…….…and many more songs were presented by singers.

O Mere Raja … Presented by Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar and Alka Waghmare received loud applaud from audience. Sagar Kinare Presented by him with Maya madam was the icing on cake. O hasina Zulpho wali… presented bt Satish alone and alka madam was major attraction of event. Najar Na Lag Jay… presented by Narendra ingale was a master piece of show. Dr Uttarwar is having immense interest and liking to the field of music. He is associated with various social and cultural bodies of Nagpur. During program , Alka waghmare and Satish alone welcome Dr. S S Uttarwar and other guests and thank them for blessings for Gp. In reply Dr. Uttarwar highlight to achievement this gp and extend his best wishes to them.