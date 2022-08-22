Ganpati Bappa Morya: Bhaktagan, tayar ho jaeeye, Ham aa rahe hai!

Advertisement

Nagpur: Bhaktagan, tayar ho jaeeye, Ham aa rahe hai! Bhaktagan, Amhi Yeto Aahe, jordar swagat karnya sathi tayar raha.

Devotees in lakhs are gearing up to welcome their dearest deity – Lord Ganesh – as Nagpur is all set to celebrate ten-day Festival from Ganesh Chaturthi on August 31 to September 9.

Prominent markets and other areas across Nagpur city are flooded with thousands of Ganesh idols. Artists making Ganesh Idols in ‘Chitar Oli’ are busy in giving final touches to the idols they had prepared from the clay or mud. This year more than one thousand Ganesh idols will be installed at Sarvajanik Ganesh Mandals across the city. The mandals are busy in decorations of pandals. Number of scenes based on mythological and historical events and stories will be presented by these mandals this year. Idols of Lord Ganesh will also be installed in lakhs of houses in city.

The shops have decked up with ‘Pooja Material,’ food items to offer to Lord Ganesh like Modak, Shrikhand, Anarse, Laddu etc. Earlier, people used to prepare the food items at their respective houses as per their family traditions. But due to paucity of time, devotees go for readymade food items from shops.

