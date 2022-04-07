Ganja smuggling: After arrest of RPF Sub-Inspector, another cop under police radar

Advertisement

Nagpur: Following the arrest of RPF Sub-Inspector Ramsingh Meena in ganja smuggling case, another constable has come under radar of Nagpur Crime Branch.

According to the city police, the Railway Protection Force constable is under scanner for allegedly helping the accused Sub-Inspector Ramsingh Meena in selling the ganja to other accused persons.

Meanwhile, the Crime Branch has arrested two brothers — Rameshwar Verma (30) and Abhishek Verma (21) – in the drug peddling case. Total seven accused have been arrested in the case. Earlier, the police had arrested Abhishek Lalit Pandey (19), Arun Thakur (28), RPF Sub-Inspector Ramsingh Meena (30), Lovelesh Mali (23) and Vijay Gupta (30).

According to reports, the accused RPF Sub-Inspector Meena found a bag of ganja on the railway track last month. Instead of depositing the bag with senior RPF officials, Meena took the bag to his house. Later, he contacted the RPF Constable to manage buyers for the contraband. Accused Lawlesh alias Kush Mali and Vijay alias Bunty Gupta had purchased 3 kg of ganja from SI Meena’s house on March 30 on the information of the accused Constable, police said as per the statement of SI Meena.

Meanwhile, Call Detail Records (CDR) of RPF SI Meena, the constable and other accused persons are being cross-checked by the police. Sources claimed that the police officials are not believing in the statement of SI Meena and suspecting he was part of the inter-state gang. After cross-checking the CDR, the police could come to a conclusion whether the RPF official was misleading the investigators or not.

Two more accused in the case — Suraj Tiwari, a resident of Fetri, near Kalmeshwar and Aman alias Goldy Ganveer, a resident of Hudkeshwar — are absconding.

