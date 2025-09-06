Ganja, liquor and stolen goods worth ₹1.38 lakh seized in MIDC crackdown; five arrested



Nagpur: In back-to-back operations, MIDC police unearthed three crimes in just 24 hours, arrested five accused and seized contraband including ganja, liquor, vehicles and stolen goods collectively valued at ₹1,38,440.

In the first case, police recovered a stolen Oscar LED TV (₹15,000) and a Hero Honda CD-100 Deluxe motorcycle (₹30,000) from Romanch Ravindra Rangari (20) of Senapati Nagar, Dighori.

In the second action, conducted on Anant Chaturdashi, declared a dry day, police nabbed Amol Motiram Ingole (32) near Bhim Nagar and seized 597 sealed bottles of country and foreign liquor along with an Activa scooter (MH-40 BU-1597), worth ₹93,440.

In a separate investigation, notorious and externed criminal Nilesh alias ‘Clomex’ Bhimrao Mandaskar (29) of Vaishali Nagar, Hingna Road, was arrested with accomplices. Police said his custody also led to the unearthing of ganja possession, taking the overall haul to ₹1.38 lakh.

The operations were led by Senior PI Gokul Mahajan under the guidance of DCP (Zone-1) Singa Reddy Rishikesh Reddy and ACP (MIDC) Satish Guk. Officers Sanjay Bansod, Omprakash Bharatiya, Dharmendra Yadav, Ashish Paunikar, Vikant Deshmukh and Vashishth Ingle played key roles.

Police said further investigation is on to trace supply networks and associates.