Gangster confesses: Main Vikas Dubey hoon

After his arrest in Ujjain, gangster Vikas Dubey confesses, “Main Vikas Dubey hoon, Kanpur wala.”

Dubey, wanted in connection with the Kanpur ambush in which eight policemen were killed, was on Thursday arrested at Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, an official said.

“Vikas Dubey was going to Ujjain Mahakal temple when he was identified by security personnel. Police were informed, he confessed his identity after being pushed for it. He has been apprehended by police and interrogation is underway,” Ashish Singh, Ujjain Collector.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has spoken with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the arrest of Vikas Dubey from Ujjain. MP Police will hand him over to UP Police