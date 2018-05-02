Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Thu, Jul 9th, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Gangster confesses: Main Vikas Dubey hoon

    After his arrest in Ujjain, gangster Vikas Dubey confesses, “Main Vikas Dubey hoon, Kanpur wala.”

    Dubey, wanted in connection with the Kanpur ambush in which eight policemen were killed, was on Thursday arrested at Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, an official said.

    “Vikas Dubey was going to Ujjain Mahakal temple when he was identified by security personnel. Police were informed, he confessed his identity after being pushed for it. He has been apprehended by police and interrogation is underway,” Ashish Singh, Ujjain Collector.

    Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has spoken with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the arrest of Vikas Dubey from Ujjain. MP Police will hand him over to UP Police

    Trending In Nagpur
    कोरोना से बचाव के लिए जंगलों की खाक छान रहे लोग
    कोरोना से बचाव के लिए जंगलों की खाक छान रहे लोग
    शहरात या भागात आढळून आले रुग्ण,पॉझिटिव्ह रुग्णांची दोन हजाराकडे वाटचाल
    शहरात या भागात आढळून आले रुग्ण,पॉझिटिव्ह रुग्णांची दोन हजाराकडे वाटचाल
    नागपूर पोलिसांनी मंगेश कडवच्या मुसक्या आवळल्या
    नागपूर पोलिसांनी मंगेश कडवच्या मुसक्या आवळल्या
    नागपुर में 3 की मौत, वर्धा में दूल्हा ही निकला पॉजिटिव, गड़चिरोली में सीआरपीएफ के जवानों समेत 4 संक्रमित
    नागपुर में 3 की मौत, वर्धा में दूल्हा ही निकला पॉजिटिव, गड़चिरोली में सीआरपीएफ के जवानों समेत 4 संक्रमित
    Nagpur’s Ex Shiv Sena chief Kadao arrested in fraud, extortion case
    Nagpur’s Ex Shiv Sena chief Kadao arrested in fraud, extortion case
    Nagpur’s Alexis Hospital faces action as inadequate doc conducts test
    Nagpur’s Alexis Hospital faces action as inadequate doc conducts test
    पीसीपीएनडीटी समितीतर्फे ॲलेक्सिस हॉस्पीटलवर कारवाई
    पीसीपीएनडीटी समितीतर्फे ॲलेक्सिस हॉस्पीटलवर कारवाई
    9 New Coronavirus Patients Found in Nagpur, Three Deaths
    9 New Coronavirus Patients Found in Nagpur, Three Deaths
    पेट्रोल, डीजल की बढ़ती कीमतों के खिलाफ कांग्रेस का विरोध प्रदर्शन
    पेट्रोल, डीजल की बढ़ती कीमतों के खिलाफ कांग्रेस का विरोध प्रदर्शन
    अजनी पुलिस के पीएसआई को 1 लाख रुपए की रिश्वत लेते एसीबी ने किया रंगेहाथ गिरफ्तार
    अजनी पुलिस के पीएसआई को 1 लाख रुपए की रिश्वत लेते एसीबी ने किया रंगेहाथ गिरफ्तार
    Stay Updated : Download Our App

    Mo. 8407908145
    0Shares
    0