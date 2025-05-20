Gang war leads to youth’s murder in Nagpur’s Yashodhara Nagar

Advertisement



Nagpur: A gang war led to the brutal murder of a 27-year-old man in Yashodhara Nagar in Nagpur early Monday morning.

The deceased, identified as Farooq alias Sonu Amin Sheikh, a resident of Parvati Nagar, was stabbed to death with sharp weapons by rival goon Sunil Sarangpure and his accomplices.

According to police, the incident occurred around 2 am and is suspected to be the fallout of an old rivarly. Both Farooq and Sunil had multiple criminal cases registered against them. Recently, Sunil had been arrested by Lakadganj police for robbing a businessman. He reportedly believed that Farooq had tipped off the police which led to his arrest. The officials said that tensions between the two had been brewing for sometime.

An earlier argument escalated into mutual death threats on phones. Sunil was recently released on bail and allegedly sought revenge. Acting on information that Farooq was in Bhilgaon, Sunil and his accomplices launched a surprise attack and killed him before fleeing the scene. Yashodhara Nagar police rushed to the spot upon receiving the information. A panchnama was conducted and Farooq’s body was sent for post-mortem. A case of murder has been registered and a manhunt is underway for Sunil and his accomplices.

Man killed over minor dispute in Pardi; two held

A minor verbal duel turned bloody on Monday night when a 37-year-old man was brutally murdered by two persons in Pardi.

The victim, identified as Mohan alias Bablu Mishra, a resident of Ambe Nagar, Pardi, was employed at a local saw mill. The accused, Abhishek Kamble, also a resident of Ambe Nagar, and his friend, were involved in the murder. Abhishek currently works in Pune. He came to his hometown on a one-month leave.

According to police, the three men were engaged in a verbal duel and the conversation escalated into verbal abuses. The joking argument quickly turned violent. In a fit of rage, Abhishek and his friend attacked Mohan with sharp-weapons. Sustaining grievous injuries, Mohan died on the spot.

Senior Inspector Manda Manghate and her team from Pardi Police Station reached the scene immediately. Both accused were taken into custody shortly after the incident. A case has been registered at the Pardi Police Station, and further investigation is ongoing.

