Gang of armed goons damage 12 vehicles in Panchpaoli

Nagpur: A gang of armed miscreants went on rampage and damaged 10-12 vehicles over a quarrel with an auto driver in Panchpaoli police area on Sunday night.

The complainant, Lokesha Narottam Nikhare (30), resident of Adarsh Vinkar Colony, near Shitla Mata Mandir, Thakkargram, Pachpaoli, told police that a quarrel had erupted between his friend Shubham Khapekar and accused Abhay Hazare around 9.30 pm on Sunday.

Subsequently, around 11.30 pm, the accused Hazare along with his accomplices named Chhotu Kaithel, Suraj Brahmane, both of Panchpaoli, Vilas Katare of Yashodhara Nagar, Raja, Sunil, Mustafa, Sonu Sheikh, Babarao Gaurav, Ayyub Ansari, Sheikh Mohd Sheikh Khwaja and other 607 unidentified accused gathered armed with wooden rods and swords and went on rampage damaging Nikhare’s auto, two Mahindra small four-wheelers, a Maruti car, a Hero bike, a Honda Shine bike, a three-wheeler, two Activa mopeds and 3-4 other vehicles parked in the area and caused losses to owners.

Pachpaoli API Rizwan Sheikh has registered offences under Sections 143, 147, 148, 149, 427 of the IPC read with Section 4/25 of Arms Act. No arrest has been made in the matter so far.





