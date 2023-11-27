Grand cake mixing ceremony marks festive season at Radisson Blu Hotel in Nagpur

Nagpur: Radisson Blu Hotel is set to kick off the festive season with a grand Cake Mixing Ceremony on 27th November 2023. This much-anticipated event promises an extravagant blend of flavors, colors, and festive cheer, heralding the joyous countdown to the upcoming celebrations.

The event will be graced by the presence of distinguished guests from the hospitality industry, including Mr. Manoj Bali, the esteemed General Manager of Radisson Blu Hotel Nagpur. With a wealth of experience and a passion for excellence, Mr. Bali has played a pivotal role in maintaining the hotel’s reputation for unparalleled hospitality.

Advertisement

Adding a touch of culinary expertise to the occasion is Chef NishantJunghare, the Chef De Cuisine . Renowned for his innovative culinary creations and dedication to perfection, Chef Junghare is set to infuse the cake mixing ceremony with a delightful array of ingredients, creating a delectable anticipation for the festive treats to come.

Mr. Rajesh Sonkusare, the Cluster Director of Sales and Marketing, will also grace the event, bringing his strategic vision and leadership to the festivities. His presence underscores the hotel’s commitment to providing unforgettable experiences for its guests during the holiday season.

The Cake Mixing Ceremony will be a visual and sensory delight, as guests and participants come together to blend an assortment of high-quality ingredients under the guidance of Chef Junghare. The traditional ritual of cake mixing is not only a harbinger of joy but also symbolizes the unity and harmony that define the spirit of the festive season.

This event marks the beginning of a series of celebrations at Radisson Blu Hotel Nagpur, with an array of festive offerings and activities planned throughout the holiday season. The hotel invites guests, media representatives, and well-wishers to join in this joyous occasion, celebrating the spirit of togetherness and the anticipation of delightful festivities.

Radisson Blu Hotel is a leading luxury hotel known for its exceptional hospitality and commitment to creating unforgettable experiences for its guests. With a team of dedicated professionals and world-class amenities, the hotel is a preferred destination for travellers seeking luxury and comfort.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement