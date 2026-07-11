‘Galabhet’ initiative reunites inmates with their children at Nagpur Central Jail

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Nagpur: In a heartwarming initiative aimed at strengthening family ties and supporting the rehabilitation of prisoners, Nagpur Central Jail organised its special ‘Galabhet’ (Embrace) programme, enabling incarcerated parents to meet and spend quality time with their children.

The unique initiative allowed inmate parents to hug their children, interact with them freely and reconnect emotionally in an environment that is otherwise marked by the rigours of prison life.

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The reunion proved to be an emotional experience for many families, with children embracing their parents after a long separation. Inmate parents enquired about their children’s education, health and overall well-being and encouraged them to pursue their studies sincerely and become responsible citizens.

Several inmates advised their children to stay on the right path, focus on education and build a bright future despite the challenges faced by their families.

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According to prison officials, such programmes play an important role in improving the mental well-being of inmates by preserving their emotional connection with their families. The initiative also contributes significantly to the rehabilitation process by motivating prisoners to lead a responsible life after completing their sentences.

Officials said the ‘Galabhet’ programme is more than just a family meeting. It is a compassionate effort to rebuild fractured relationships, restore hope among inmates and facilitate their successful reintegration into society.

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