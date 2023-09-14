GAIL’s gas pipeline nears completion in Nagpur but…

Nagpur Work on the Gas Authority of India Limited’s (GAIL) ambitious gas pipeline project, spanning from Mumbai to Nagpur along the Samruddhi Mahamarg, is rapidly progressing in the Nagpur region. However, the Mumbai end of the project faces significant pending work, according to a report in a local English daily. The project’s timeline, originally aimed at completion by the end of the year, now appears likely to extend into 2024.

As per the report, the final stretch of the gas pipeline from Washim to Nagpur, covering a distance of 238 kilometres, is nearing completion, with only 9 kilometres left to be laid. Additionally, within the jurisdiction of GAIL’s Aurangabad office, 210 kilometres of pipeline have been successfully laid, with 16 kilometres yet to be completed. This progress brings the pipeline closer to Nagpur, but work on the Mumbai end needs to accelerate significantly.

The completion of the gas pipeline from Mumbai to Nagpur depends on work starting from the Mumbai end. However, this aspect of the project is lagging behind. The report highlights that a substantial portion of the remaining work, over 100 kilometres, is concentrated towards the Mumbai side. Moreover, the progress of the gas pipeline project is closely tied to the completion of the Samruddhi Expressway, which is also pending its connection to Mumbai.

GAIL initiated the groundbreaking project two years ago, aiming to lay a 700-kilometer gas pipeline alongside the Samruddhi Expressway. As of now, approximately 593 kilometres of pipeline have been successfully laid, with only 9 kilometres remaining towards Nagpur. However, to achieve project completion, significant progress is required on the Mumbai stretch.

This ambitious gas pipeline project is a pioneering endeavour, as it runs alongside a highway. The land required for the pipeline along the Samruddhi Mahamarg has been provided by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) to GAIL along the roadside. This collaboration between public entities is essential for the successful implementation of this groundbreaking project.

The first section starting from Mumbai covers over 220km. Out of this, work has been completed in over 144km. In the rest, work can be done only after MSRDC builds the Samruddhi Highway. The expressway stretch near Mumbai passes through hilly areas which has its own challenges. GAIL will have to wait till the road is built first, as there will be space available to lay the pipeline only after that. The issue has been take up with MSRDC, which has assured to complete the work at the earliest, said the report on the development.

The pipeline carrying Petroleum Natural Gas (PNG) will cater to industrial as well as domestic consumers. It is learnt that GAIL has already tied up with three major industries in Nagpur to buy its gas. Apart from it, there is a tie-up with Haryana Gas, which has been awarded Nagpur gas distribution contract. Haryana Gas will take GAIL gas to be supplied through its own network of pipelines to domestic users. This can also be used as cooking gas and is a cleaner option.

