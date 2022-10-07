Gadkari to open 8th ASSOPICON at Nagpur’s AIIMS on Oct 15

Nagpur: The 8th ASSOPICON, an International conference of Association of Physiologists of India will be organized by Department of Physiology, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Nagpur from October 14 to 16, 2022.

The conference will be inaugurated by the Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in the auditorium of AIIMS on October 15, Saturday at 11 am, informed Maj Gen Dr Vibha Dutta, SM Director and CEO, AIIMS Nagpur, on Friday. The inaugural session will be attended by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Ramtek MP Kripal Tumane as guest of honour.

Advertisement

Seminars, research paper presentations, lectures for students have been organized in this conference. The Organizing Chairperson of the conference and the Head of the Physiology Department of AIIMS as well as the founder of the Education Department, Dr. Mrinal Phatak and Organizing Secretary Dr. Prathamesh Kamble will be present on the occasion. Academy of Physiology and Association of Physiology of India — ASOPI — are co-organizers of this conference. ASOPI is the only organization in India which is a member of the International Union of Physiological Societies in India and this organization includes many luminaries related to the field of physiology.

The concept of the 8th ‘ASSOPICON-2022’ conference is ‘Perspectives in Physiology for Individuals, Students, Patients’. In the conference, international experts will provide guidance on various educational aspects related to physiology. Physiology related equipment stalls will also be available during the four-day conference.

Through this conference, a platform will be provided to graduate as well as post graduate students to present their research and around 100 research papers will be presented during this conference. The website https://assopicon2022.com/ has been created for the registration of the conference, informed the Organizing Chairperson Dr. Phatak.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement