    Published On : Thu, Apr 2nd, 2020

    Gadkari reviews party’s aid to people during lockdown

    Union Minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari held a meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office-bearers to review ongoing work of extending help to the needy, during lockdown.

    Gadkari issued instructions to create aweareness among people about dos and don’ts,and request them not to come out of their homes during lockdown.
    The meeting was attended by MP Dr Vikas Mahatme, BJP City President Pravin Datke, Mayor Sandip Joshi, legislators Anil Sole, Girish Vyas, Mohan Mate, Krishna Khopde and Vikas Kumbhare.

