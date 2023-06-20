Gadkari listens to citizens’ grievances during ‘Jan Samwaad’ in Nagpur

Nagpur: A good number of citizens attended the ‘Jan Samwaad’ programme of Union Minister for Road Transport and Shipping Nitin Gadkari, held on Sunday in Nagpur. The programme was held at the public contact office of the Union Minister at Khamla.

Citizens shared their grievances and discussed various issues and public projects during the programme. Gadkari accepted memorandums and interacted with citizens about their problems during the event. Demands like construction of new roads, job vacancies, medical schemes, etc were discussed by the citizens.

Advertisement

Divyangs and senior citizens also met Gadkari and shared their grievances. Accepting memorandums from them, the Union Minister directed the officers of departments concerned to do the needful. Later, Gadkari conducted meetings with officials of various departments including Indian Railways, NHAI, Agriculture, Environment, Water Supply, Automobile and other departments.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement