Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today
Published On :
Thu, May 23rd, 2019
Nagpur Happening News | Nagpur
Nagpur latest News-Nagpur City News
Nagpur Today
Nagpur News
Gadkari leads by 33,297 votes in Nagpur
Nagpur: With 81412 votes Gadkari reduces Patole to 48115 votes post round 3
दिल थाम कर बैठिए, फिल्म ‘भारत’ का एंथम गीत आज होगा रिलीज
Video: सनी लियोनी के सेक्सी अवतार को देख फैंस को लगा 440 का झटका
Sonam Kapoor Gives a Sneak-Peek Into Her ‘Luxury’ While Launching Chopard Parfums at Cannes 2019
For Vivek, Nagpur is the most sought after place to visit
Auditions for ‘Mr Miss and Mrs Global India 2019’ begins in city
Nitin Gadkari, Vivek Oberoi launch ‘PM Narendra Modi’ poster
Accused in Hudkeshwar murder surrenders before court
Two minors molested in Bajajnagar, Wadi
वडाच्या झाडाला वाचविण्यासाठी मनपा आयुक्तांची अशीही धडपड
संयुक्त प्रयत्नातून करू नागपूरचा शाश्वत विकास : महापौर नंदा जिचकार
मेहनतकश मजदूरों की कौन सुने फरियाद!
किसानों की मागों को लेकर राष्ट्रवादी काँग्रेस ने दिया मुख्यमंत्री को निवेदन
Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 Live News Updates
Supreme Court Gets 4 New Judges As Collegium Overrules Centre’s Objections
Video : Gadkari Supporters exude craze to blossom ‘kamal’
Maha: Counting begins, results of 48 seats likely by evening
Watch Lotus Love : Mob revels in ‘saffron’ hues at Gadkari’s residence
Cong’s Dhanorkar takes lead of 6776 votes in Chandrapur
Shiv Sena’s Tumane leads by 12991 votes in Ramtek
Video : Gadkari Supporters exude craze to blossom ‘kamal’
Gadkari leads by 51348 votes in Nagpur
BJP-Sena combine maintain its lead in Vidarbha
Shiv Sena’s Tumane leads by 13241 votes in Ramtek at end of 2nd round
Gadkari leads by 33,297 votes in Nagpur
Nagpur police chief visits counting centre at Kalamna
Joy starts drumming up at Gadkari’s Ramnagar residence
Watch Lotus Love : Mob revels in ‘saffron’ hues at Gadkari’s residence
Cong’s Dhanorkar takes lead of 6776 votes in Chandrapur
Shiv Sena’s Tumane leads by 12991 votes in Ramtek
Video : Gadkari Supporters exude craze to blossom ‘kamal’
