Gadkari launches Assembly segment wise helpline numbers
Nagpur: Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, has expanded the mechanism for extending help to COVID-19 patients. He has launched helpline numbers for all six Legislative Assembly constituencies in Nagpur city.
The helpline services will be functional between 8 am and 9.30 pm.The helpline numbers are as follows:
■ Central Nagpur –08459898659
■ South Nagpur –07620806372
■ East Nagpur –07620553891
■ West Nagpur –08459618826
■ North Nagpur –07620993229
■ South-West Nagpur –07972507052
■ COVID-19 Call Centre email ID — [email protected]