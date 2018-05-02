Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Gadkari launches Assembly segment wise helpline numbers

    Nagpur: Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, has expanded the mechanism for extending help to COVID-19 patients. He has launched helpline numbers for all six Legislative Assembly constituencies in Nagpur city.

    The helpline services will be functional between 8 am and 9.30 pm.The helpline numbers are as follows:

    ■ Central Nagpur –08459898659
    ■ South Nagpur –07620806372
    ■ East Nagpur –07620553891
    ■ West Nagpur –08459618826
    ■ North Nagpur –07620993229
    ■ South-West Nagpur –07972507052

    ■ COVID-19 Call Centre email ID — [email protected]


