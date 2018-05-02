Gadkari launches Assembly segment wise helpline numbers

Nagpur: Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, has expanded the mechanism for extending help to COVID-19 patients. He has launched helpline numbers for all six Legislative Assembly constituencies in Nagpur city.

The helpline services will be functional between 8 am and 9.30 pm.The helpline numbers are as follows:

■ Central Nagpur –08459898659

■ South Nagpur –07620806372

■ East Nagpur –07620553891

■ West Nagpur –08459618826

■ North Nagpur –07620993229

■ South-West Nagpur –07972507052

■ COVID-19 Call Centre email ID — [email protected]



