Gadkari inaugurates Golden Jubilee Year of DRB Sindhu Mahavidyalaya

Nagpur: Skating Rink of Dada Ramchand Bakhru Sindhu Mahavidyalaya, was inaugurated by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari,tomark theoccasionof golden jubilee year of the Institute.

The guests of honour on the occasion were Dayashankar Tiwari, Mayor and alumnus of the Institute; Vikas Kumbhare, MLA; Virendra Kukreja, corporator. Nitin Gadkari, Dayashankar Tiwari,HR Bakhru, President, Sindhi Hindi Vidya Samiti; Dr Vinky Rughwani, Chairman, Sindhi Hindi Vidya Samiti; Dr IP Keswani, General Secretary, Sindhi Hindi Vidya Samiti; DrVM Pendsey,Principal; Vikas Kumbhare, and Virendra Kukreja were seated on the dais. Nitin Gadkari advised all to adopt new technologies for the advancement in the field of education.

DayashankarTiwarirekindled oldmemoriesofhiscollegedays. H R Bakhru projected dream to convert the Institute into deemed to be University in future. Prominent among those present on the occasion were V M Massand,Vice President; M P Jotwani, Treasurer; Neeraj Bakhru,Secretary,CollegeAffairs; Amit Bakhru, Secretary; Pankaj Rughwani, Secretary; Madhu Rughwani, Member Academic Secretary; AMHirani, Member;andDrPravinKeswani, Member. Aniban Mukherjee, an alumnus who wasconferred with Best Student Award by RTM Nagpur University, was felicitatedforhis academic excellence.

SportspersonPreetVerma,Roller Hockey and Ayush Meshram, Skating, alumni of the institute were felicitated for their excellent contribution to the field of Sports. About 20 winners of skating competition also were given prizes. At the onset HRBakhru, welcomed the chief guest while Dr Vinky Rughwani, and Dr I P KeswaniwelcomedDayashankar Tiwari. Principal Dr VMPendsey welcomed the other distinguished guests. Naveen Agrawal, Registrar, conducted the programme. DrKishore Deoghare presented Ganesh Vandana.

Vice Principals, Dr Satish Tewani, Dr Anand Thadani, Dr Milind Shinkhede and Manoj Yenprendiwar,DrGRamarao,Dr UpendraVerma, Anshu Chaudhary, Dr Trupti Sakhare, Poorvi Tiwari, Dinesh Dhanrajani, Shyam Shende worked hard for success of the programme.