Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Fri, Nov 8th, 2019

Gadkari in Mumbai, but won’t meet any politician

Union minister and BJP leader Nitin Gadkari, who arrived in Mumbai on Friday, indicated he will not intervene to break the deadlock between his party and the Shiv Sena over sharing power in Maharashtra. Gadkari’s visit triggered speculation in political circles that he may step in to break the fortnight-long BJP- Sena logjam over sharing the chief minister’s post, which is delaying goverment formation in the state.

When contacted by reporters, Gadkari said, “I am not meeting any politician today. I am here to attend a public function today evening.” It is unclear whether the Union minister would attend a core committee meeting of Maharashtra BJP leaders scheduled on Friday at the official residence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Gadkari, however, on Thursday had stressed that the BJP should get the post of chief minister because it has won more seats than the Shiv Sena. The Sena, however, has claimed Fadnavis had in February said that “all the portfolios will be equally shared” between the BJP and Shiv Sena.

Fadnavis and the BJP have denied agreeing to splitting the chief minister’s post and equal distribution of portfolios between the saffron allies.

The BJP, which emerged as the single largest party in the October 21 Assembly polls winning 105 seats, and its ally Shiv Sena, distant second largest with 56 seats, have not staked claim to form government together or separately till now.

Happening Nagpur
Team India arrives Nagpur for T20I with BANGLADESH
Team India arrives Nagpur for T20I with BANGLADESH
In Pic: IAF bravehearts display mid-air daredevilry at Air Fest-2019
In Pic: IAF bravehearts display mid-air daredevilry at Air Fest-2019
Nagpur Crime News
Delhi man dupes event managing firm in Pratap Nagar
Delhi man dupes event managing firm in Pratap Nagar
8-year-old girl raped in Dhantoli, accused at large
8-year-old girl raped in Dhantoli, accused at large
Maharashtra News
५०० चौ.मिटर क्षेत्रापर्यंतचे नकाशे झोनस्तरावर मंजूर करण्यात यावे – अभय गोटेकर
५०० चौ.मिटर क्षेत्रापर्यंतचे नकाशे झोनस्तरावर मंजूर करण्यात यावे – अभय गोटेकर
‘फायटॉराइड’ पद्धतीने होणार नाईक तलावाचे पुनर्जीवन
‘फायटॉराइड’ पद्धतीने होणार नाईक तलावाचे पुनर्जीवन
Hindi News
अयोध्या मामले में सुप्रीम कोर्ट कल सुबह 10.30 बजे सुनाएगा फैसला
अयोध्या मामले में सुप्रीम कोर्ट कल सुबह 10.30 बजे सुनाएगा फैसला
राष्ट्रवादी कांग्रेस (मीडिया सेल) ने आशीनगर झोन आयुक्त को ज्ञापन सौंपा
राष्ट्रवादी कांग्रेस (मीडिया सेल) ने आशीनगर झोन आयुक्त को ज्ञापन सौंपा
Trending News
Team India arrives Nagpur for T20I with BANGLADESH
Team India arrives Nagpur for T20I with BANGLADESH
Gadkari in Mumbai, but won’t meet any politician
Gadkari in Mumbai, but won’t meet any politician
Featured News
Supreme Court verdict in Ayodhya temple-mosque title suit on Saturday
Supreme Court verdict in Ayodhya temple-mosque title suit on Saturday
Nagpur’s ex CP and State’s former DGP Arvind Inamdar passes away
Nagpur’s ex CP and State’s former DGP Arvind Inamdar passes away
Trending In Nagpur
५०० चौ.मिटर क्षेत्रापर्यंतचे नकाशे झोनस्तरावर मंजूर करण्यात यावे – अभय गोटेकर
५०० चौ.मिटर क्षेत्रापर्यंतचे नकाशे झोनस्तरावर मंजूर करण्यात यावे – अभय गोटेकर
‘फायटॉराइड’ पद्धतीने होणार नाईक तलावाचे पुनर्जीवन
‘फायटॉराइड’ पद्धतीने होणार नाईक तलावाचे पुनर्जीवन
Avinash Gawande takes charge as Medical Superintendent of GMCH
Avinash Gawande takes charge as Medical Superintendent of GMCH
Supreme Court verdict in Ayodhya temple-mosque title suit on Saturday
Supreme Court verdict in Ayodhya temple-mosque title suit on Saturday
Team India arrives Nagpur for T20I with BANGLADESH
Team India arrives Nagpur for T20I with BANGLADESH
राष्ट्रवादी कांग्रेस (मीडिया सेल) ने आशीनगर झोन आयुक्त को ज्ञापन सौंपा
राष्ट्रवादी कांग्रेस (मीडिया सेल) ने आशीनगर झोन आयुक्त को ज्ञापन सौंपा
देवेंद्र फडणवीस ने इस्तीफे के बाद कहा, ‘हमसे नहीं, एनसीपी से चर्चा करती रही शिवसेना’
देवेंद्र फडणवीस ने इस्तीफे के बाद कहा, ‘हमसे नहीं, एनसीपी से चर्चा करती रही शिवसेना’
In Pic: IAF bravehearts display mid-air daredevilry at Air Fest-2019
In Pic: IAF bravehearts display mid-air daredevilry at Air Fest-2019
Devendra Fadnavis resigns as chief minister of Maharashtra
Devendra Fadnavis resigns as chief minister of Maharashtra
न ही कोई रोकनेवाला, और नाही कार्रवाई करनेवाला, जिला न्यायलय के बाहर सड़क पर पार्किंग
न ही कोई रोकनेवाला, और नाही कार्रवाई करनेवाला, जिला न्यायलय के बाहर सड़क पर पार्किंग
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145