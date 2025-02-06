Gadkari, Fadnavis to open Advantage Vidarbha 2025 expo in Nagpur on Feb 7

Nagpur: Vidarbha’s mega industrial expo, business conclave and investment summit ‘Advantage Vidarbha 2025 – Khasdar Audyogik Mahotsav’ will be inaugurated on February 7, 2025 at 10:30 am by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The event is organised under the leadership of Chief Patron Nitin Gadkari, and hosted by the Association for Industrial Development (AID). The event will take place at the RTMNU Campus on Amravati Road from February 7 to 9, 2025. This was revealed by Ashish Kale, President of AID while speaking at a press conference on Wednesday.

Executive Committee Members of AID consisting of Dr Vijay Kumar Sharma, Girdhari Mantri, Mahendra Kshirsagar, Sanjay Gupta, Ravindra Boratkar, Prof. Rajesh Bagdi, Prashant Ugemuge, Rajesh Rokde and others were present.

Kale said that the event will witness the presence of Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Revenue Minister & Guardian Minister of Nagpur; Uday Samant, Minister of Industries, and Sanjay Seth,Union Minister of State for Defence. Renowned business leaders such as Sajjan Jindal, Balasubrahmanyam Prabhakaran, Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Atul Goyal and GBS Raju and leaders like Advocate Ashish Shelar, Atul Save, Sanjay Rathod, Dr. Ashok Uike, Sanjay Savkare, Advocate Ashish Jaiswal, Pankaj Bhoyar, and Indranil Naik will be also be present.

The event will include a mega industrial exhibition with over 300 stalls. From the Government departments, there will be stalls from Defence PSUs, Ministry of Steel & Mines, Airport Authority of India, SEBI, Central Board of Direct Taxes, Department of GST, Department of Posts, Government e-Marketplace (GeM), educational institutions. The event will host 22 business seminars and technical discussions across diverse sectors.

Kale has appealed all MSMEs interested to do business in defence to visit the defence pavillion and to attend the programmes on February 8 from 12:30 pm to 4 pm and take benefit from the vendors meet organised with defence PSUs coming to Nagpur for the 1st time looking for new vendors in this sector. They include Yantra India Limited, Gliders India, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Advance Weapon Equipment, Bharat Dynamics, Bharat Electronics, Bharat Earth Movers, India Optel, Air Force HQ Maintenance Commandment.