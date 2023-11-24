Gadkari facilitates accident insurance benefit for late sportsperson’s family

Nagpur: Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari’s proactive initiative has resulted in the disbursement of accident insurance benefit to the wife of a deceased sportsperson. Recently, Gadkari personally presented a cheque of Rs 2 lakh to Rekha Chikhalkar, wife of the late Ravindra Chikhalkar, ensuring vital financial support for the bereaved family.

The backdrop of this heartfelt gesture traces back to the Khasdar Krida Mahotsav, an annual sports festival conceptualized along the lines of Gadkari’s vision. This year’s edition, held in January, tragically witnessed the unfortunate demise of Ravindra Chikhalkar during a running competition. His untimely passing left the Chikhalkar family grappling with significant financial challenges due to the loss of their primary support.

During the tournament period, an innovative idea conceived by Nitin Gadkari led to the comprehensive insurance coverage of 40,000 individuals, encompassing participating players, coaches, and their associates. The New India Assurance Company provided insurance for Rs. 2 lakh per person, a policy that came into effect following Ravindra Chikhalkar’s unfortunate demise.

After the insurance claim was successfully processed by the company, Minister Gadkari personally facilitated the delivery of the Rs 2 lakh insurance benefit to Rekha Chikhalkar, acknowledging the invaluable support this aid would offer to the grieving family.

Present on the occasion were Sandeep Joshi, Ashish Mukim, Piyush Ambulkar of Khasdar Krida Mahotsav Committee and Akash Awle, officer of New India Assurance Company. While organizing a grand tournament, the future of the athletes and their families must be considered. Apart from this, on the suggestion of Nitin Gadkari, insurance was taken out for the players with the idea that every athlete or coach who is a part of the Khasdar Krida Mahotsav is a part of his family. It is not possible to remove the suffering of the Chikhalkar family, but some relief has certainly been done.

Gadkari’s proactive approach not only underscores his commitment to sports and its participants but also exemplifies a compassionate and forward-thinking stance, ensuring that unforeseen circumstances, such as the tragic loss of a sportsperson, are met with immediate assistance and support for the affected families.

