Gadkari dedicates 1st double-decker e-bus in Nagpur

Nagpur: In a significant development for sustainable urban transportation, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari dedicated Nagpur’s first double-decker electric bus on Saturday, September 16, in a ceremony held in the city. The event marked a momentous step towards reducing carbon emissions and promoting eco-friendly public transportation in the city.

The state-of-the-art “green bus” is a product of Ashok Leyland, a renowned Indian automotive manufacturer, and has been procured by Jyeshtha Nagrik Pratisthan, a local civic organization. The dedication ceremony was attended by prominent dignitaries, including Datta Meghe, former Member of Parliament and President of Jyeshtha Nagrik Pratisthan, Nagpur East MLA Krushna Khopde, BJP State President Chandrashekhar Bawankule, former Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) Anil Sole, Mahesh Babu, CEO of Switch Mobility, Yash Sachar, Vice President (Corporate Affairs) at Ashok LeyLand Limited, and A K Sinha, Head of the West and Central Zone, among other esteemed guests.



During his brief address at the ceremony, Nitin Gadkari expressed his gratitude to Mahesh Kumar and the Ashok Leyland team for their contribution to the Nagpur community by providing the double-decker, air-conditioned electric bus to Jyeshtha Nagrik Pratisthan. He lauded Ashok Leyland’s commitment to the transportation sector and reminisced about their 75th-anniversary celebration in Chennai, which he had attended.

This bus has been donated to Jyeshtha Nagrik Pratisthan under the CSR initiative of Ashok Leyland. This double-decker green bus will be used for free travel of senior citizens to religious places and tourist places on behalf of Pratisthan. The Pratisthan already has a green bus of Olectra Company and this bus is in the service of senior citizens for the last five years. The Secretary, Raju Mishra, informed that these two buses were brought to the senior citizens due to the efforts of Gadkari.

This double-decker green bus of Ashok Leyland Company is air-conditioned and has a seating arrangement for 65 passengers. Running on advanced lithium-iron batteries, the bus can run 250 km in one and a half to three hours of charging. This double-decker bus is 4.75 meters in height, 9.8 metres in length and 2.6 metres in width.

