Gadkari Announces ₹3,000 FASTag Annual Pass for Private Vehicles from August 15

New Delhi: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, on Wednesday announced the launch of a FASTag-based annual pass for private vehicles, aimed at making highway travel across India more seamless and cost-effective. The new pass, priced at ₹3,000, will be available from August 15 and is valid for up to 200 trips or one year, whichever comes first.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Gadkari said the initiative is part of the government’s larger plan to simplify toll payments and ease congestion at toll plazas across the country. The pass is specifically designed for non-commercial private vehicles, including cars, jeeps, and vans.

“This policy addresses long-standing concerns regarding toll plazas located within a 60 km range and simplifies toll payments through a single, affordable transaction,” Gadkari stated.

According to the announcement, the annual pass will work on the existing FASTag infrastructure, and users will be able to activate or renew their pass through a dedicated link on the Rajmarg Yatra App, as well as on the official websites of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

The government said the move is expected to reduce waiting times, ease traffic congestion, and minimize disputes at toll booths—issues that have long plagued highway commuters.

“The annual pass aims to deliver a faster and smoother travel experience for millions of private vehicle owners,” Gadkari added.

The announcement is seen as a significant step toward transitioning India’s toll collection system into a more digitally driven, GPS-based model in the future. The government has already been piloting sensor-based tolling solutions that could eventually eliminate the need for physical toll plazas altogether.

With over 7 crore FASTag users across India, the new annual pass is expected to benefit frequent travelers and daily commuters who currently bear the brunt of repetitive toll charges and delays.

Key Features of the New FASTag Annual Pass:

Price : ₹3,000 per year

: ₹3,000 per year Validity : 1 year from activation or 200 trips (whichever comes first)

: 1 year from activation or 200 trips (whichever comes first) Eligible Vehicles : Non-commercial private vehicles (cars, jeeps, vans)

: Non-commercial private vehicles (cars, jeeps, vans) Activation : Via Rajmarg Yatra App, NHAI, or MoRTH websites

: Via Rajmarg Yatra App, NHAI, or MoRTH websites Purpose: Reduce toll plaza congestion, waiting time, and simplify digital payments

