Gaddigodam Metro Station Work Underway

– Over 90 % Station Work Over

NAGPUR: Located on one of the most prime locations of the city, work on Gaddigodam Metro Station is underway and more than 90 % of the station work has been completed. It may be recalled that launching of 800 Ton heavy Part Girder over double line railway track was executed last month. The station is located in part of Reach-II of Maha Metro Nagpur which stretches from Sitabuldi Interchange to Automotive Square Station.

This station includes four floors of property development area from ground floor to third floor and station building at fourth & fifth floor of building. The station is surrounded by commercial establishments, school, shops and Gurudwara on all its four sides.

The station is very environment friendly. A bio-digester having a capacity of 10 kilolitres has been installed with the reed bed on the street level for drainage. Later, solar photovoltaic panels will be installed on the station roof. The total property development area of four floors is 4,514 sqm (48,600 sqft). The station building has unique façade, which matches with one of the best frontage in the city.

At fourth floor, SCR and TOM provided and at fifth floor (platform level) technical rooms like ASS, S & T, EFO, UPS, baby care station facility are provided. Two escalators are provided at each floors from ground to second, second to third, third to fourth and fourth to fifth (platform) one for up and one for down.

The total built up of station is 3915 sq. m. This includes first level (1170 sq. m.) platform level (2600 sq. m) and street level – LHS entry and exit (145 sq m). The Total plot area is 3112.59 sqm and Total built up area- 13631 sqm. It has two basements for parking of 38 cars & 47 two wheelers having area of 1885 sqm of each basement.

Two lifts from basement to third floor for access of property development area. For station access one lift from basement to fourth floor & one lift from fourth to fifth floor provided at RHS.

Once completed and after passenger services start on the Sitabuldi Interchange-Automotive Square Station section, this would cater to a good number of commuters from the residential and commercial areas in its vicinity.